RTO World 2023 Speaker Series: Dale Anderson

In this series, learn about RTO World 2023 speakers, and what you’ll take away from their education session.

Dale Anderson, District Manager, Eagle Rental Purchase

Tell us more about yourself and your interest in sharing your RTO expertise with others. What motivates you to share the “secrets of your success”?

I have personally taken so much from these sessions over the years, and I feel we who have taken so much owe the group to give some back. I am excited to share a new generation approach to recruiting and retention.

Describe your session at RTO World 2023, and what attendees can hope to walk away with, e.g., actionable advice, new ideas, etc.

Attendees will see a more laid-back approach to staffing and retention. I interview in a casual setting in a casual way – the most important part of an interview is to get someone to open up to you, so you can see if they will be a good fit. I believe the only way to do this in a quick 30-minute interview is to make them feel comfortable. I don’t even call it an interview – instead, I ask if they want to come have a conversation. On the retention side, I live by the philosophy that people don’t quit companies they quit managers, so I will go over some of the things I preach to my people to create a family environment, and how to quickly build that relationship, as most people who quit do so in the first 30 days.

What’s your favorite saying or word and why is it important to you?

I recently heard “if it isn’t broken, break it” and it really stood out to me because sometimes you just need to change things up.

What makes you laugh?

My three kids are always doing something or saying something that is just so out there you can’t help but laugh.

Want to learn more from Dale? Be sure to register for RTO World 2023!