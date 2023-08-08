American Rental Expo a Summertime Smash

APRO CEO Charles Smitherman, American Rental President David P. David, and Dennis Shields enjoy American Rental’s annual expo.

APRO member Full-O-Pep Appliances Inc. dba American Rental held its annual expo mid-July in Nashville, Indiana, complete with special guests, charitable contributions, and family fun.

The expo began with American Rental managers and managers-in-training coming together with vendors to enhance their product knowledge and explore the latest trends in rent-to-own merchandise. Special guests at this year’s event included new APRO CEO Charles Smitherman, La-Z-Boy’s East Regional Vice President of Sales Eric Gatton, Nationwide RentDirect’s Director of Appliances John Laing, and TRIB Group Executive Director Dennis Shields.

The weekend also included the Kent Hoffman Memorial Golf Tournament, with a portion of every entry – as well as local store contributions – going to benefit the Riley Children’s Foundation, the fundraising arm of Indianapolis-based Riley Hospital for Children. American Rental’s generous donation will be used to support pediatric research and patient programs at the hospital. American Rental also contributes to Kentucky-based Kosair Charities, to help children undergoing medical treatment and their families.

American Rental employees and their families keep cool on an inflatable waterslide at the company’s annual hog roast.

Following the expo, the annual company hog roast – open to all employees and their families – offered tons of fun and colleague camaraderie. Held on property owned by American Rental President David P. David, this year’s hog roast included a bourbon bar and painting workshops for the grownups, as well as water inflatables, bungee trampolines, go-karts, donkey rides, and a tethered hot-air balloon for the kids. Delicious pork, live music, and a fireworks finale rounded out the festivities.

A fabulous fireworks show finishes up the festivities at American Rental’s annual expo.

“This year’s event exemplified the values and ethos of our company,” said David. “It was a wonderful blend of business and pleasure, with a clear focus on the wellbeing of American Rental employees and their families. We can’t wait to do it again next summer!”