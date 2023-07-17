The 2023-2025 APRO Board of Directors Candidates

An email was sent to your primary contact associated with your membership with access to an online ballot for the 2023-2025 APRO Board of Directors from info@rtohq.org.
If you have not received the email, be sure to check your junk mail. Ballots may be submitted through this link no later than Wednesday, August 16.
*(I) indicates an incumbent candidate.
Dennis Adams (I)
District Manager
Full-O-Pep Appliances dba American Rentals
Dennis Adams has a 45-year history with Full-O-Pep Appliances dba American Rentals. Adams started as store manager for a few years and served as the company’s regional manager for 40 years. The company has evolved over the years with his guidance. Currently, there are 56 stores in Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Georgia.
As an APRO board member, he wants to further APRO’s commitment to educating members on the importance of marketing, which will improve the industry’s image at a store level, and he wants to continue serving as a voice for independent stores on the APRO board to support their operations.
“As president of the Rental-Purchase Dealers Association of Indiana for the past 12 years, I have worked closely with Aaron’s and Rent-A-Center on Indiana’s rent-to-own issues and with the small mom-and-pop stores on many issues, as well,” Adams says. “My objective is to be open-minded about the issues and hear all sides.” Adams has been involved with the Indiana association for 25 years.
Michael Bennett (I)
Chief Executive Officer
Buddy’s Newco LLC, dba Buddy’s Home Furnishings
Michael Bennett brings 30 years of experience in the RTO industry encompassing franchise and corporate operations. He currently serves as the Chief Executive Officer for Buddy’s Newco, LLC, dba Buddy’s Home Furnishings, and Buddy’s Franchise and Licensing.
Prior to joining Buddy’s, he held a number of titles for several rent-to-own companies and divisions such as Regional Director for Acceptance Now in Plano Texas, Vice President of Great Lakes Operations for Aaron’s Inc. while also serving on its National Advertising Advisory and Strategic Budgeting Committees, Director of Operations and minority equity partner of Rosey Rentals LP dba Aaron’s Inc., Divisional Vice President and Regional Manager of RentWay Inc., and he began his career as Regional Manager at Rent-A-Center.
Bennett currently serves as the APRO board president and has been fortunate to have served on the boards of the Illinois Rental Dealers Association and the Florida Rental Dealers Association. He graduated cum laude and holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration from Webber College.
Chad Fosdick (I)
Owner
CR Fosdick Enterprises, Inc., dba Premier Rental Purchase
After finding his calling in the RTO industry and working his way through the ranks from 2005 thru 2014, Chad Fosdick opened his first franchise Premier location in North Platte, NE. After a successful opening, Fosdick expanded locally with the opening of his second franchise business, Mr. Appliance.
When not working to grow two new businesses, Fosdick enjoys spending time with his family and giving back to his community. He and his wife, Rhonda, have two children, Gage and Tehya.
Rachel Gleason George (I)
Executive Vice President, General Counsel, Corporate Secretary & Chief Corporate Affairs Officer
The Aaron’s Company, Inc.
Rachel Gleason George is Executive Vice President, General Counsel, Corporate Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer, and Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at The Aaron’s Company, a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-to-own and retail purchase solutions. Rachel’s areas of responsibility include all aspects of legal, compliance, corporate governance, enterprise risk, information security, safety, physical security, government relations, and corporate affairs to all business segments.
When she joined the company in November 2020, Rachel brought with her more than 17 years of experience in the financial services industry, most recently from Navient, a leading provider of education loan management and business processing solutions to education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels. While at Navient, Rachel served as senior vice president and deputy general counsel.
Previously she was a partner in the Banking Group at Chapman and Cutler LLP. Rachel attended Covenant College and Emory University School of Law. Rachel currently serves as an APRO Board member since 2021.
David Harrison (I)
President
Rental Concepts, LLC dba RNR Tire Express
David Harrison began his career in the rent-to-own industry in 2005 when he, along with Geron Vail and Don Parker, formed Rental Concepts, LLC and signed a development agreement with SPF Management to build RNR Custom Wheel and Performance Tire stores in Arkansas. His previous career was in wholesale distribution, where he serviced many traditional RTO businesses and met Geron Vail. Rental Concepts has enjoyed steady consistent growth over the past 16 years, growing to 28 locations with 4 additional markets opening this year.
With over 300 employees in eight states, Rental Concepts strives to provide exceptional opportunities to its employees and customers. He prides himself on employee satisfaction, stating happy employees have better production, fewer sick days and believe in the company culture that allows them to rise from anywhere within the company to top management. He has formed partnerships with four other groups to allow them the opportunity to own and operate their own RNR Tire Express franchises, RNR KY with partners President Bill Howard, David P David, and two other families that will open a total of 12 locations. Harrison Daniel LLC with President Timothy Daniel, Ozarkga LLC, HSAC LLC along with Larry Sutton, Aaron Kingsbury, Chris and Ashley Sutton. David speaks of the opportunity he received from his partners and feels the need to pass it on.
Bill Howard
President
RNR Kentucky, LLC dba RNR Tire Express
Bill Howard is a distinguished candidate with a deep understanding of the rental industry. With 35 years of experience, Bill has worked on both sides of the industry, encompassing the traditional RTO model and the tire and wheel model. This diverse background provides him with a comprehensive perspective on the industry’s intricacies.
Bill possesses valuable insights into the complexities of state regulations and the significance of adhering to state and federal guidelines. His working knowledge of these regulations equips him to navigate the industry’s challenges effectively.
With his extensive background, he brings a wealth of knowledge and a passion for the betterment of the industry to the APRO board.
Ernie Lewallen
President
UHR Rents and United Household Rentals dba RNR Tire Express
Ernie Lewallen is a highly experienced and dedicated candidate for APRO’s Board of Directors. With extensive knowledge in the rental-purchase industry, government, public relations, meeting planning, and staff oversight, Ernie’s expertise is unparalleled. He has served as Principal for UHR Rents since 1986 and as an RNR franchisee since 2004.
Ernie’s commitment to APRO is evident through his 18-year directorship, presidency from 1998 to 1999, and he received a Lifetime Achievement award in 2013. With a decade of involvement in TRIB Group and the Ohio Rental Dealers Association (ORDA), Ernie’s leadership and industry contributions are exemplary.
Bryan Pechersky (I)
Executive Vice President, General Counsel, and Corporate Secretary
Upbound Group, Inc. (f/k/a Rent-A-Center, Inc.)
Bryan Pechersky has served as Executive Vice President, General Counsel, and Corporate Secretary of Upbound Group, Inc. since June 2020 and is a current APRO board member and chair of the APRO Government Affairs Committee.
From 2010 through 2019, Bryan served as Executive Vice President, General Counsel, and Corporate Secretary for Cloud Peak Energy Inc., a public mining and logistics supplier to U.S. and Asian utilities. From 2007 to 2010, Bryan was Senior Vice President, General Counsel, and Secretary for Harte-Hanks, Inc., a worldwide, direct, and targeted marketing company. From 2005 to 2007, Bryan was Senior Vice President, Secretary, and Senior Corporate Counsel for Blockbuster Inc., a global movie and game entertainment retailer. From 2004 to 2005, Bryan was Deputy General Counsel and Secretary for Unocal Corporation, an international energy company. Prior to these positions, from 1996 to 2004, Bryan was a capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and litigation attorney for Vinson & Elkins L.L.P., a leading global law firm.
Bryan also served as a Law Clerk to the Hon. Loretta A. Preska of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York in 1995 and 1996. Bryan earned his Bachelor’s degree and Juris Doctorate from the University of Texas at Austin and his M.B.A. from the University of Michigan.
Gopal Reddy (I)
President and Chief Executive Officer
Action Development Corp. dba Aaron’s Sales & Lease Ownership
Gopal Reddy, current APRO board member, is president and CEO of Action Development Corp. He received his master’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of California and an MBA in finance from Bryant University in Rhode Island.
He opened his first Aaron’s store in Springfield, IL approximately 27 years ago. Reddy currently has 7 stores across central Illinois.
Gopal served on the AFA and served on genHKids board, an organization that is fighting to eliminate (or at least significantly reduce) the childhood obesity epidemic. He donates liberally to this local organization established in Sangamon County, Illinois. He is currently the Chairman of the board for the local Hindu Temple in the greater Springfield area.
If re-elected, he hopes to continue to bring cultural diversity to the APRO board and continue to provide assistance and guidance to this great organization. With his extensive background, he brings a wealth of knowledge and a passion for the betterment of the industry to the APRO board.
Thomas Roupe
General Manager
Continental Rental, DBA Continental Home Center
Thomas Roupe, General Manager at Continental Rental, prioritizes customer satisfaction and fosters team development. With decades of experience, Thomas previously served as a Regional Manager in Southwest Michigan, focusing on leadership and management training. In 2010, he spearheaded Continental’s successful “manager in training” program, contributing to company growth. Thomas’s hands-on approach entails working closely with store managers, from newcomers to veterans, ensuring a customer-focused experience.
By immersing himself at the store level, he builds strong connections with employees and gains valuable insights into the job’s demands. If elected, Thomas Roupe vows to deliver exceptional service in the rental industry.
Jeff Smith
Owner
Hometown Rent to Own
With over 20 years of experience, Jeff Smith has excelled in the rental industry. Starting as an entry-level Account Manager, he has worked his way up and now owns two thriving stores, soon expanding to a third. Jeff’s involvement in TRIB and APRO demonstrates his dedication to industry growth. Beyond his industry expertise, Jeff is a skilled writer, editor, website designer, and IT professional.
If elected, he would help “turn the lights back on” in states that have struggling dealer associations and increase APRO’s membership by educating companies about its advantages.
Michael Strong
Co-Owner
Mike’s Rent-To-Own
Michael Strong, co-owner of Mike’s TV, operates 13 locations in Central Kansas alongside his father, Mike, and sister, Angela. As a second-generation independent dealer and a veteran of the RTO industry, Michael brings a wealth of experience and a fresh perspective to the table.
With a strong willingness to speak up and share diverse opinions and viewpoints, Michael’s presence on the board will be a valuable addition. As a board member, he hopes to drive positive change and propel the RTO industry forward.