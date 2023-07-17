The 2023-2025 APRO Board of Directors Candidates

Dennis Adams (I)

District Manager

Full-O-Pep Appliances dba American Rentals

Dennis Adams has a 45-year history with Full-O-Pep Appliances dba American Rentals. Adams started as store manager for a few years and served as the company’s regional manager for 40 years. The company has evolved over the years with his guidance. Currently, there are 56 stores in Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Georgia.

As an APRO board member, he wants to further APRO’s commitment to educating members on the importance of marketing, which will improve the industry’s image at a store level, and he wants to continue serving as a voice for independent stores on the APRO board to support their operations.

“As president of the Rental-Purchase Dealers Association of Indiana for the past 12 years, I have worked closely with Aaron’s and Rent-A-Center on Indiana’s rent-to-own issues and with the small mom-and-pop stores on many issues, as well,” Adams says. “My objective is to be open-minded about the issues and hear all sides.” Adams has been involved with the Indiana association for 25 years.