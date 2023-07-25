RNR Gives Deserving Dad an Epic Adventure

RNR giveaway winner Efrim Johnson (L), his wife Tracy (R), and their two kids are ready for their epic Disneyland adventure.

APRO member RNR Tire Express continued its award-winning Mother’s/Father’s Day giveaways last month, giving a Michigan dad and his family an all-expense-paid trip to Disneyland.

RNR’s 2023 Father’s Day Giveaway offered nominated dads the possibility of winning an Indiana Jones-style “Epic Adventure” – round-trip airfare to California, three nights of hotel accommodations, full park access, and more. All 184 RNR franchise locations around the country participated in the event.

“There are few people who go above and beyond the way a father does for his family,” said RNR Founder and CEO Larry Sutton. “Reading the countless stories coming in from all across America about fathers going the extra mile truly drove the point home and makes our annual giveback effort all the more rewarding for our whole team.”

This year’s giveaway winner was Efrim Johnson, a Michigan dad nominated by his wife, Tracy. Tracy shared stories of her husband’s constant efforts to provide for his country, community, and family. A former U.S. Marine, Johnson is a volunteer firefighter, a corrections officer, and – most importantly – a dedicated father of two.

Johnson also created an initiative called Men on a Mission through his family’s church; since 2014, the program has connected fathers and sons with local widows, to help them with home repairs and services they might need.

“It means the world to me – more than she’ll ever know – that my wife took it upon herself to nominate me for such an extraordinary gift,” said Johnson. “We can’t wait to enjoy a much-needed getaway in Disneyland, and couldn’t be more appreciative of the generosity shown to us by the team at RNR Tire Express. This will give my family and me memories to last a lifetime.”

RNR’s 2022 Father’s Day Giveaway – a Jurassic Park-themed event that included a customized movie-themed Jeep – recently won a Franchise Innovation Award for Best Limited-Budget Campaign from Franchise Update Media.