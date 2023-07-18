PA Rental Dealers Talk Tech at Annual Meeting

Louis Garcia (standing), head of RTO Sales for Dialectic PR LLC, addresses his fellow Pennsylvania rental dealers at the recent state association annual meeting.

The Pennsylvania Association of Rental Dealers (PARD) held its annual meeting in late June in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Twenty-two rental dealers attended, sharing business information and talking industry trends.

The group voted on its leadership for the coming year, including the re-election of PARD President (2-year term) Mike Simoncini of Majik Enterprises International Inc. dba Majik Rent-To-Own and new election of board member (1 yr) Joe Fischer of Jaguar Holdings LLC dba Eagle Rental-Purchase. Tony Craig of Blue Ocean Partners LLC continues as a two-year board member, as does PARD Vice President Sandi Frye of White Rose Enterprises dba Premier Rental-Purchase, and Secretary Tony Mitchell of Majik Enterprises International Inc. dba Majik Rent-To-Own.

Sandi Frye (L), with students from The Nativity School of Harrisburg, talks about how the school benefits from continual PARD support.

PARD also continued its annual giving to the Maria Fisher Scholarship Fund and The Nativity School of Harrisburg. The group donated $1,000 to the Scholarship Fund named in honor of Maria Fisher, the daughter of Majik Enterprises International Inc. dba Majik Rent-To-Own Owner Dan Fisher. And PARD contributed $4,100 to the Nativity School – a private Christian preparatory middle school with a mission to break the cycle of poverty for low-income, inner-city boys – to provide new cafeteria chairs.

Jeraud Norman, Owner of Jeraud Marketing Group, offered the event’s keynote address; Norman specializes in training businesses on how to use paid social media advertising to advance the customer purchasing process.

“This year’s meeting was one of our best,” said Simoncini. “We had so much interaction and terrific topics discussed among the group – especially around what new technologies and apps everyone is using to help make their jobs easier and their businesses more successful.”