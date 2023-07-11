Heartland Show Features New Event, New President

Macy Mitchell and Liz Mitchell of All American Rental Inc. welcome folks to the Heartland of America Trade Show, which they planned together.

The Missouri Rental Dealers Association (MRDA) Heartland of America Regional Trade Show & Seminar was held in mid-June; about 170 rental dealers and vendors attended the three-day event, held once again at the beautiful Lodge of Four Seasons Resort in Lake Ozark, Missouri.

“This year’s Heartland of America Trade Show went off without a hitch, thanks in large part to my son Macy (Mitchell) and my wife Liz (Mitchell), who organized it,” said MRDA President Scott Mitchell, Owner of All American Rental Inc. “Dealers and vendors alike were upbeat and positive about the event; after all RTO has gone through the past few years, it was good to see all of us pull together and succeed.”

Dan Fisher of Pennsylvania-based Majik Rent-to-Own offers the keynote address at this year’s event.

The organization launched the event a little differently this year, with folks gathering for “The Tiger Social” – named to honor longtime APRO and MRDA member, leader, and President “Tiger” John Cleek.

The next morning, early risers participated in bass-fishing and golf tournaments, with a combined dealer-vendor team winning the golf round, and Aaron and Charlie Windsor of National TV Sales & Rental earning first place fishing. The rest of the afternoon, attendees enjoyed a vendor showcase with a cocktail reception, followed by a banquet dinner buffet, and an after-party at The Rooftop Bar.

APRO CEO Charles Smitherman addresses Heartland Show attendees for the first time in his new leadership position.

“The whole show was fantastic,” said Cleek’s Home Furnishings/Rentals & Sales Owner John Cleek Jr., who was also elected as MRDA President for the coming year. “We sold 55 booths, and rental dealers from around the country came to take advantage of show specials. Dan Fisher – Owner of Majik Enterprises International Inc. dba Majik Rent-To-Own – did an awesome job with his keynote address, and we were lucky to have O’Rourke Sales Company and AUTCO Distributing Inc. provide electronics and appliances product training.”

“I thoroughly enjoyed the MRDA Heartland of America Regional Trade Show & Seminar, and catching up with many of our APRO member dealers and vendors,” said new APRO CEO Charles Smitherman. “The event continues to fulfill its historical legacy of high standards and impressive longevity. Like many attendees, I left Lake Ozark already looking forward to next summer’s event!”

View the gallery of photos below to see who you may know!