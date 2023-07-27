Announcing the 2023 APRO Scholarship Recipients

APRO’s Charitable Foundation Scholarship annually provides scholarships to rent-to-own professionals and their families. For more than a decade now, APRO members have contributed 447 scholarships totaling $1,001,750 to help hundreds of students associated with the RTO industry pursue a college degree.

The Process

Since 2015, the APRO Scholarship has used a third-party, independent panel of educators to review and score our annual scholarship applications. The judges are unaffiliated with any directors of the foundation board, APRO staff or scholarship applicants.

Applications are sent to the judges who then read, review and score each applicant’s submitted materials based on the criteria outlined by the Foundation’s board of directors and as reflected on the application. APRO staff and the Charitable Foundation Board of Directors do not influence or determine who receives scholarships.

APRO partners with the following state rental dealer associations who generously support the scholarship foundation for students in their state.

Arkansas Rental Dealers Association (ARDA)

Colorado Rental Dealer Association (CRDA)

Florida Rental Dealers Association (FRDA)

Kansas Rental Dealers Association (KRDA)

Kentucky Rental Dealers Association (KYRDA)

North East Rental Dealers Association (NERDA)

Ohio Rental Dealers Association (ORDA)

Oklahoma Rental Dealers Association (OKRDA)

Tennessee Rental Dealers Association (TNRDA)



In loving memory of Tiger Cleek, the Cleek family established a scholarship in his memory and it is being awarded for the second year.

2023 Scholarship Recipients

Congratulations to our 2023 Charitable Scholarship Foundation Recipients!