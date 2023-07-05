Aaron’s CEO Recognized as a Most Admired CEO

The Atlanta Business Chronicle recently recognized Douglas Lindsay, CEO of APRO member The Aaron’s Company Inc., as one of 2023’s Most Admired CEOs. Of the 39 CEOs from a variety of industries included on the list, Lindsay was the only honoree in the public company category.

Each year, the Chronicle honors executive leaders in the Atlanta, Georgia, metropolitan area who have a strong record of innovation in their field, outstanding financial performance, a commitment to quality and diversity in the workplace, and contributions to the community.

“As a native Atlantan, I grew up admiring our local leaders who made this city a special place to live and work, which is why I’m particularly humbled to receive this recognition,” said Lindsay. “I am fortunate to lead a great team at Aaron’s, and I am excited about where we’re heading in the future. I am proud that each day, we work to provide best-in-class service to our customers, and our actions make a real difference in people’s lives.”

Lindsay joined Aaron’s Business as President in February 2016, before serving as Chief Executive Officer since July 2020, a role he continued with The Aaron’s Company Inc. when it was spun off later that year. Highlights of his leadership tenure include the launch of The Aaron’s Company Inc. as a publicly traded company and the acquisition of BrandsMart USA.

The Most Admired CEOs will be honored next month at a reception at the Delta Flight Museum.