Susan Matthews Leaves Legacy of Leadership

Susan Matthews, President of APRO member Benefit Marketing Solutions (BMS), recently announced her retirement for this August, following 36 years of rent-to-own success.

Matthews began her career in 1987, marketing the first club program for the RTO industry at Foresight. Partnering with others to form BMS, Matthews continued her leadership to extend BMS’ reach; the company now works with more than 90% of rental companies offering benefits.

“Susan loves this industry and has dedicated her career to helping RTO owners grow their businesses,” said BMS CEO Brad Denison. “She’s been an incredible leader at BMS from the very beginning – guiding our expansion, evolution and talent development. The team she has built represents the best in the industry. We thank Susan for this strong legacy and wish her all the best in her well-deserved retirement.”

Matthews received many honors throughout her rent-to-own career, most notably the 2008 APRO Vendor of the Year award, the 2014 TRIB Vendor Hall of Honor, 2014 Showplace Vendor of the Year award, and the 2015 Exceptional Industry Stewardship award from BMS’s parent company, Aon.

“I’m most proud of the 2014 APRO Heritage Award because I believe I’m the only vendor to receive this recognition,” Matthews said.

“Susan’s impact on the RTO industry is immeasurable. Her legacy of work in developing the club program and the valuable benefits BMS offers provides considerable value for our industry’s member dealers and customers, and serves as a pillar for compliance orientation, said Charles Smitherman, Executive Director of APRO. “Her consistent presence and support of RTO and APRO will be missed and we wish her the best in her retirement.”

“It has been so rewarding to work in the rental industry,” Matthews said. “I consider many of my clients to be like family and know that our relationship will continue long after I retire.”

The rent-to-own industry is also how Matthews met her husband, Dan, who also had a career in RTO prior to selling his stores in 2013. In addition to spending more time with Dan, her retirement plans include enjoying time with grandchildren, playing golf, and traveling, including a bucket-list trip to Australia.

Thank you, Susan, for all you’ve done for rent-to-own – enjoy your well-earned golden years!