Banner Marketing Hits Banner Anniversary

APRO Member Banner Marketing is celebrating a milestone anniversary this year – 40 years of helping local businesses and independent retailers succeed through marketing.

“We’re so thankful for our clients and partners who have grown with us over the years and contributed so greatly to Banner’s success,” said Banner CEO Steve Nasca. “Our clients’ success has always driven us, and we’re proud so many have trusted us to help drive their growth over the past four decades.”

Banner founder Bill Sauther began with roots in the furniture industry – his father, Fred Sauther, owned and operated several retail furniture stores in Washington state. As Bill grew up in the business, he learned how to generate sales, stay solvent, and compete with bigger companies using marketing tools. Once he discovered how to connect local retailers with national furniture brands through exciting, engaging advertising strategies, the original Banner Retail was born.

Over the years, the company evolved into Banner Marketing and settled in Spokane, Washington. Offering a broad spectrum of solutions – from traditional print to leading-edge digital – Banner today is a full-suite marketing firm serving rent-to-own and many other businesses across North America.

“Our development from a furniture-niched firm into an omni-solution marketing guide has given us a rare and comprehensive perspective,” Nasca said. “For each individual client, we bring together every facet of marketing and tailor a customized strategy to meet their unique needs.”

Congratulations to Banner Marketing on its 40th anniversary – here’s to many more!