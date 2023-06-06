2023: A Day in the Life in RTO | Ryan Schrader

Name: Ryan Schrader

What’s your current role/title?

Director of Finance Operations for RNR Tire Express corporate offices in Tampa, Florida.

Years in RTO:

16 years.

What did you do before you began working in RTO?

I worked in consumer financing and services, and in sales.

How did you find your current position?

I was introduced to (RNR Founder and CEO) Larry Sutton by a longtime friend who was working for the company and thought I’d be a good fit for an upcoming position.

How did you prepare for your RTO role?

My sales and automotive experience, along with my knowledge of various consumer financing options, gave me a leg up, but working among and with a great group of RTO veterans has proven invaluable.

What do you do in a typical day or week?

I work extensively with our franchisees to help them achieve their goals and plan their path to being America’s best tire-and-wheel concept.

What are the benefits of working in RTO?

Nothing is better than reviewing your day and seeing the difference I’ve made in the lives of not only our customers, but also our team members. This industry empowers so many people to realize goals they might not have had access to achieve otherwise.

What do you love best about your job or employer?

I love helping people across the country work toward and achieve their goals on a daily basis. I feel privileged not only to have the chance to see the success of our team members, but also to be a part of such a terrific team.

How do you manage work-life balance?

With over 180 locations in 4 time zones, it can be a challenge! So ensuring I have an “off time” each night is important. I also make sure to dedicate some time every week to spend with family and friends.

What do you predict will change in the rent-to-own industry over the next five years?

I think the future holds an opportunity for continued market share growth, as well as the potential to transition into more of a subscription-style service.

You can connect with Ryan Shrader on Facebook or LinkedIn.