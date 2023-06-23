An email was sent to your primary contact associated with your membership with access to an online ballot for the 2023-2025 APRO Vendor Advisory Committee from info@rtohq.org.

Please note that APRO has 7 vacancies to fill on the VAC this year due to the passing of our friend and colleague, Al Benson. We are filling 6 2-year terms, and one unexpired term for 1 year.

If you have not received the email, be sure to check your junk mail. Ballots may be submitted through this link no later than Thursday, July 27.