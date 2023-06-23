An email was sent to your primary contact associated with your membership with access to an online ballot for the 2023-2025 APRO Vendor Advisory Committee from info@rtohq.org.
Please note that APRO has 7 vacancies to fill on the VAC this year due to the passing of our friend and colleague, Al Benson. We are filling 6 2-year terms, and one unexpired term for 1 year.
If you have not received the email, be sure to check your junk mail. Ballots may be submitted through this link no later than Thursday, July 27.
Richard Formoe
Co-Founder & CEO
Paydit Inc.
Richard has over 15+ Years of experience in the RTO & LTO Industry working for Rent-A-Center & Acima. He is now the Co-Founder & CEO of Paydit, the leading Collections Engagement & Automation Platform, poised to revolutionize the approach to collections in the Rent-to-Own & Lease-to-Own Industry. Its mission is to transform the way businesses in this industry manage collections.
He would like to help bring his vast outside experience to help APRO grow its member base and bring new sponsors and vendors to the organization. He has helped organize 5,000+ attendee conferences and can bring insights and ideas on what others are doing to bring the ultimate value & ROI for membership-based programs.
Doug Funk
Senior Account Executive
High Touch Technologies
Doug Funk has worked for High Touch Technologies for 25 years. He is currently a Senior Account Executive who works with the best operators in the RTO community from his office in Corpus Christi, Texas. Doug is a graduate of Texas A&M University in Corpus Christi.
He served on the VAC previously and holds operational knowledge of RTO from a services and growth perspective that will help APRO continue to support and educate its members while maintaining good partner relationships. He will work with others on the Committee to help shape the best experience between APRO and its vendor partners instilling his own core values including a positive attitude and being customer focused. Having been born in Germany and raised in a military family, he deeply loves family and enjoys spending time with his wife and two kids. He also enjoys working on his Jeep and spending time at the beach.
Andrew Hajduk
President
Vox-Pop-Uli, Inc.
Andrew Hajduk established Vox-Pop-Uli, Inc. in 1996, a complete marketing, design, production, and print company. He’s a graduate of Georgia State University J. Mack Robinson College of Business. He’s been in the business of finance, consulting, and marketing for 31 years. His goal is to support his customers with anything they need to help them grow in a timely and efficient manner. He develops relationships at every level in his client’s businesses, all the way from the Store Managers to Owners to other RTO suppliers.
He finds satisfaction in helping them grow and improve their businesses, making their lives easier wherever and however possible. In his free time, he loves trail runs, exploring new cities, and learning new things, like learning to play the guitar at 52 and becoming an expert grill master. Andrew’s helped raise three children he takes great pride in. He’s a man of faith that truly values a great relationship where a client is not only a customer but family.
Michael Kays
Vice President of Rental Sales
Ashley Furniture Industries
As VP of Rental Sales for Ashley Furniture Industries, Mike spent the last 12 years working with RTO industry veterans helping to build Ashley into the largest RTO dealer/network supplier. In this new role, he is expanding this reach to support all suppliers to RTO to ensure everyone has a fair shake and decisions are made in our best interests.
Timing, access to the buyers, and visibility are core to the industry’s continued success and future growth. Michael can leverage a wide breadth of relationships and influence, intimate knowledge of trends in the market, and unique knowledge of what RTO dealers need from a supplier to be successful. The saying goes that a high tide raises all boats, and he’d like to leverage everything in his power to drive the continued growth of the RTO industry and all the suppliers.
Kelly McClellan
Director of Specialty Sales
L2 Corporation
In 2023, Kelly McClellan celebrates his 20-year anniversary in the RTO Industry. McClellan was introduced to RTO working for BDI Laguna, where he gained knowledge about the industry and developed a passion that led him to evolve in his career. Since then, he has had the opportunity to work with several RTO vendors and has remained loyal to the industry. McClellan is a well-respected associate member with a solid reputation for customer service, honesty, and assisting with a smile.
He is a three-time Rent One Vendor of the Year recipient and former winner of the Lowery Schraeder Award for TRIB Vendor of the Year. He has served on the APRO Vendor Advisory Committee since 2015. When he isn’t working, McClellan enjoys spending time with his wife and two children, golfing, and following his beloved Tennessee Volunteers no matter the sport or season. GBO!
Brian Rosen
National Sales Manager
Nektova
Brian Rosen joined Nektova in 2020 as the National Sales Manager, bringing with him a wealth of experience spanning over 12 years in the RTO industry. His background includes positions at Florida State Games and SED International, where he contributed to their success. Brian has been recognized for his outstanding performance and received prestigious RTO Awards including Vendor of the Year, Rookie of the Year, Executive Club, and the Soaring Eagle Award. All are a testament to his exceptional skills, expertise, and dedication to achieving remarkable results.
Brian holds a double major in Business Management and Marketing from Florida Atlantic University, showcasing his strong educational foundation and commitment to professional development. Currently residing in Wellington, FL, he enjoys a fulfilling personal life with his wife and son. With his extensive experience, proven track record of success, and passion for delivering exceptional results, Brian continues to make valuable contributions to Nektova.
Greg Skinner
Chief Operating Officer
Leopard Mobility Inc.
Greg Skinner started in the RTO industry in 1994 as an Account Manager with Talley Leasing in Dallas, Texas. Skinner gained a solid foundation working for industry veterans, Ernie and Mike Talley, which gave him an understanding of the RTO business that would be drawn on for years to come. Before joining Leopard Mobility, he worked as a Rentway Store Manager, District Manager, and Regional Market Manager over the span of nine years.
From 2001 to 2008, Skinner owned and operated M.S. Computer Leasing before joining Leopard as Director of Inventory Management at Flexi Compras. “I love serving APRO as a VAC member and understand the importance of the relationships formed,” says Skinner. Skinner is an avid golfer and fan of the Cowboys, Mavericks, and Rangers.
Howard Topping
Managing Director
Deep Blue Industries DBA Slumba Mattress
Howard calls himself a serial entrepreneur who spent the first 38 years of his career building In-Store Display companies focused on developing shopper insights and using them to inform both 3D fixtures and 2D communication designs. The goal — to drive continued sales growth and operational efficiency at retail.
Howard has worked around the world with many of the largest global brands and retailers. In 2018, Howard and his son started Deep Blue Industries developing the Slumba mattress and bedding brand. They joined APRO in 2019 and have focused 100% their company on the Rent-to-Own industry. Howard has been impressed by the passion of the dealers and appreciates how they have been welcomed into the industry. He wants to give back and help APRO to continue its growth with an overarching goal of making sure that dealers, vendors, and the industry enjoy continued success.