RNR Tire Express Celebrates Mothers with Annual Giveaway

RNR President Adam Sutton (far left), and Corporate Training and Development Specialist Will Jackson (far right) congratulate Shayla & Dennis Deppen in front of their new Jeep.

APRO member RNR Tire Express recently honored extraordinary mothers with its 7th annual Mother’s Day Giveaway. This year’s event was the largest in franchise history, with 114 RNR franchises across 18 states participating, and over $100,000 worth of prizes awarded, including tires, accessories, and a grand prize of a new Jeep Renegade.

Beginning in April, community members had the opportunity to submit nominations to local RNR stores, exalting mothers who make a big difference in the lives of their families and beyond. A record-breaking 15,000 nominations poured in, with husbands, partners, and children sharing heartfelt messages about the wonderful women in their lives.

“Our team’s yearly celebration of the Mother’s Day holiday showcases our commitment to people and community, and also to the mothers who commit to their families and their wellbeing,” says RNR Tire Express founder and CEO Larry Sutton.

Kevin Manning, Pre-Owned Sales Consultant with Ferman Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram – Wesley Chapel hands Shayla the keys to her new Jeep.

Ultimately, it was a nomination submitted by Dennis Deppen of Riverview, Florida, on behalf of his “superwoman” wife, Shayla, that won the grand prize. Dennis praised Shayla, an Air Force veteran and mother of two, celebrating her dedication to her family and her community.

“She’s the type of person who was outside right after hurricane Ian helping neighbors pick up debris and sweep up,” says Dennis. “She’s the type of person that takes plastic bags with her on walks to pick up trash because she always tells me ‘This is where we live.’ I love that she cares so much about serving others, serving her country, and being an incredible mother and wife, always putting our needs before her own.”

Shayla’s story touched the hearts of the RNR team, and she was surprised with the gift of a lifetime—a brand-new Jeep Renegade—just before Mother’s Day weekend at the Brandon, Florida, RNR Tire Express store.

As her husband Dennis looks on, Shayla takes a seat in her new Jeep Renegade.

The Mother’s Day Giveaway initiative was born out of the personal experience of APRO Board Member David Harrison, president of Rental Concepts LLC dba RNR Tire Express. Witnessing his mother’s struggles raising four children single-handedly, Harrison gave her a new car once he was in a position to do so. Her overwhelming gratitude inspired him to establish the national annual giveaway supporting deserving mothers nationwide.

As RNR Tire Express continues to expand into new markets, the Mother’s Day Giveaway grows along with it, with more franchise locations leading to thousands of additional nominations for magnificent moms across America.