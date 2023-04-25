RNR of Virginia Helps Feed Hungry Children

APRO member RNR of Virginia LLC dba RNR Tire Express is showing its commitment to the communities it serves by supporting local foodbanks – vital organizations working to prevent hunger and promote nutrition.

RNR of Virginia recently celebrated another successful day of giving back at the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank, where the RNR team packed backpacks full of healthy foods for hungry children. The Food for Kids Backpack Program is one of the Foodbank’s childhood hunger initiatives, providing food-insecure children nutritious and easy-to-make food to take home on weekends and extended school holidays.

The RNR team lent a hand at the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank to fill backpacks for hungry children.

“We proudly offer our time and energy to help fight childhood hunger,” says RNR of Virginia’s Chief Operating Officer and APRO Secretary Jonathan Rose. “Our latest effort was sending food home with kids for the weekend in discreetly packed backpacks. Sadly, many disadvantaged kids miss meals when school is out, including on weekends.”

In addition to hands-on help, RNR of Virginia stores have been collecting food donations to deliver to local foodbanks. The company encourages everyone in their communities to drop off food items, regardless of whether they’re RNR Express customers. The company is also donating $1 from every tire they rent or sell to local foodbanks. With each dollar donated, foodbanks can provide up to four healthy meals for local families – meaning a full set of new tires can purchase 16 nutritious meals for families in need.

“RNR of Virginia searches for ways to give back to all of the communities we serve – especially when children are in need,” says Rose. “When we contribute $1 for every tire we rent or sell, we know these special organizations can stretch our $1 into $5 and offer food, nourishment, love, and hope to local folks who need a helping hand.”

Since 2018, RNR has contributed more than $160,000 to the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank, providing well over a half-million meals for local families. Established in 1986, the Foodbank serves as the leading hunger-relief organization across the greater Peninsula area.