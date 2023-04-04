Rent One Honors Its Best, Reveals New Values Statements

VP Kelly Martin leads a breakout session about the company’s new culture statements.

APRO member SKC Enterprises Inc. dba Rent One hosted almost 300 people at its 2023 Annual Meeting, held in St. Louis, Missouri, in early March. The event, themed “No Limits,” featured guest speakers, leadership courses, awards presentations, and the unveiling of the company’s new mission, vision, and core values statements.

Rent One Vice President of Corporate Strategy and Culture Kelly Martin presented the reveal, saying, “This event is a culmination of a lot of years of hard work to cement our culture and our values – ultimately making us more impactful as a company and more impactful within our communities.”

Rent One’s new culture statements are:

Mission: To empower our coworkers to enthusiastically increase the quality of life in their community through compassion and solutions.

Vision: To inspire happiness in our communities through a higher quality of life.

(CARE) Core Values: Compassionate, Adaptable, Resourceful, Enthusiastic.

The Annual Awards Banquet honored Rent One’s top performers, including the first-ever Rent One Hall of Honor inductee, Elvis Riley of Harrisburg, Illinois.

Elvis Riley (inset) accepts the first-ever Hall of Honor Award via FaceTime from (L to R) Mark Williams, RNR President Richard Bergman, Larry Carrico, Kelly Martin and SKC Enterprises President and APRO Treasurer Trent Agin.

“Elvis has brought tremendous value to Rent One over his 35-year career, always putting loyalty and service above self-attitude,” said Vice President of Sales & Marketing Mark Williams. “Elvis’ eagerness to learn helped him develop a broad spectrum of talent, which he happily put to use with his always-ready willingness to jump into the next spot where Rent One needed him.”

Other Rent One award recipients included:

Employee of the Year: Aubrey Ruiz , Searcy, Arkansas

, Searcy, Arkansas Rookie of the Year: Natalie Johnson , Lexington, Tennessee

, Lexington, Tennessee Store Manager of the Year: Mataya Jeffords , Benton, Illinois

, Benton, Illinois Regional Manager of the Year: Dave Stephens , Region 16

, Region 16 Presidential Award of Excellence: Joel “Joey” Hall , Huntingdon, Tennessee

, Huntingdon, Tennessee Rent One Store of the Year: Flora, Illinois, managed by Nora Daughtery



The following RNR Tire Express employees were also honored:

Sales Manager of the Year: Gary Johnson , Fairview Heights, Illinois

, Fairview Heights, Illinois Store Manager of the Year: Candace Johnson , Poplar Bluff, Missouri

, Poplar Bluff, Missouri RNR Store of the Year: Fairview Heights, Illinois, managed by Kevin Tourville



In addition to leadership courses led by educators from Dale Carnegie Training, meeting attendees were inspired by two guest speakers: former pro athlete and “Big Coach” Spencer Conley, and Olympic legend Jackie Joyner-Kersee.

CEO Larry Carrico (R) honors Rent One Employee of the Year Aubrey Ruiz (L).

Rent One CEO Larry Carrico wrapped up the three-day event by presenting a $5,000 check to the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Foundation, which provides individuals and families in need with athletic and academic lessons and resources to improve their quality of life.