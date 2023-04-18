Participants Obsessed with Nationwide PrimeTime

This spring’s Nationwide PrimeTime – held at the Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center along the shores of Grapevine Lake in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex – brought together a total of more than 2,300 attendees from about 1,000 Nationwide member companies, including a strong turnout of Nationwide RentDirect members – a total of over 100 attendees from 50 member companies.

“Overall, this was a great PrimeTime, with near-record attendance and engagement by Nationwide members,” said John Laing, RentDirect’s new Director. “Despite current business and economic challenges, our members are optimistic and sustained a high level of energy throughout the show. The Nationwide RentDirect members and participating vendor partners had very favorable comments about the event.”

The event – themed “Customer Obsession” – provided plenty of opportunities for participant education, networking, buying, giving back, and entertainment. Attendees perused 200,000+ square feet of show space with 185 vendors offering ways to help them do business more efficiently and effectively. A highlight was the PrimeTime Backyard, where folks enjoyed live music, refreshments, and tasty samples served up by grill vendors.

Nationwide RentDirect, Nationwide Marketing Group’s rent-to-own division, offered a wide variety of RTO-focused educational sessions and issue forums, including Nationwide Learning Academy, regional member meetings, a furniture forum, and marketing and merchandising presentations. APRO’s Vice President of Membership Jen Troke led a roundtable session on key components of running a successful rent-to-own business, and Local IQ led a roundtable discussion on digital marketing.

APRO members from Full-O-Pep Appliances Inc., dba American Rental David P. David (far left), James David (3rd from left), Grace David (4th from left) and Julie Kirby (5th from left) joined fellow APRO member James MacAlpine of Benefit Marketing Solutions (2nd from left) and Jake Breaux with Affordable Rent to Own for great deals during the RentDirect Hot Show Happy Hour.

PrimeTime Palooza and the Expo were packed with purchasing opportunities and exclusive show specials from vendor partners. The RentDirect Hot Show featured a new format – a 60-minute buying frenzy with 16 vendors working their own tables during a happy hour. More than 137 Hot Show specials were extended to RentDirect members; though the exact total purchases amount is still being calculated, millions were made. Following the Hot Show, a dinner featured brief presentations, including Laing’s update on planned improvements in communication, direction, and value for RentDirect members and vendor partners.

“For the future, I look forward to expanding the Nationwide RentDirect agenda,” Laing said, “targeting education and peer-to-peer sessions on the most critical pain-points of the RTO business.”