Ashley Furnishes Hope for American Cancer Society

APRO member Ashley Furniture Industries, North America’s largest retail furniture store brand, recently donated more than $15,000 worth of new furniture to the American Cancer Society’s Hope Lodge in Tampa, Florida. Hope Lodge provides free, temporary housing for cancer patients and their families who must travel for treatment, giving them a much-needed sense of comfort and community during a challenging time.

“Hope Lodge guests don’t find just a place to stay – they find a community of support and an emotional connection with others facing the same journey,” said Wendy Johnson, Vice President of the American Cancer Society – Florida. “The furniture donation will serve not only as a physical landing spot for our guests and caregivers, but also as a way to bring everyone together comfortably.”

The family room at the American Cancer Society’s Hope Lodge in Tampa, Florida, provides a comfortable landing spot for guests.

Ashley’s in-house interior design team worked diligently to refresh the Tampa space while also maintaining the look and feel of the Hope Lodge that visitors have come to know and love. The lodge’s family room received a deep-seated sofa with an ottoman, new recliners, accent chairs, a desk chair, a media entertainment stand, and a console. In the entrance area, guests can relax in eight new accent chairs and bench seating with accent tables as they wait for visitors or rideshares. Established in 2002, the Tampa Hope Lodge has 40 guest rooms available near the treatment center, offering a comforting and supportive environment for cancer patients and caregivers alike.