2023: A Day in the Life in RTO | Cindy Hajduk

Name: Cindy Hajduk

What’s your current role/title? I’m officially listed as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) at Vox-Pop-Uli Inc. in Peachtree Corners, Georgia. I oversee our company’s Apparel and Incentives Division, working with both our salespeople and our end-user clients to not only coordinate orders, but also help develop complete programs – like our new-hire kits, incentive programs, and tenure recognition. As an officer of the company, I’m involved in other areas of the company as well.

Years in RTO: 7 years.

What did you do before you began working in RTO? I was a full-time stay-at-home mom of three children for 17 years, including leadership positions with the PTA and volunteer work in the community. I also helped my husband, Andrew, run a youth and high-school wrestling program for 7 years.

How did you find your current position?

Andrew is the Founder and President of Vox-Pop-Uli, and the company needed help at the same time I was ready to go back to work. The timing was just right.

What do you do in a typical day or week?

Whatever it takes! Our goal is to support our clients with items that will help them become more important, more relevant, and more valuable to their customers. So many of our projects begin with a phone call: “Hey, I was thinking …,” and we take it from there. It’s fun because every situation is unique and every day is different.

What are the benefits of working in RTO?

It’s a business like no other. We develop relationships with every level of our clients’ companies, from the store managers to the owners and everyone in between. It’s so satisfying to create something for them that helps improve their business.

What do you love best about your job or employer?

We are a family business, and our whole team is included in that definition. We’re a close-knit crew. Many of our people have worked at Vox for years – some more than two decades!

How do you manage work-life balance?

In addition to Andrew and me, our two oldest children also work at Vox – so “work” and “life” can easily overlap. We do our best to leave work at the office and to ensure regular family time. We enjoy walking our dogs along the trails in our area, working in the ministries at our church, and taking weekend getaways.

What do you predict will change in the rent-to-own industry over the next five years?

Two things: 1) RTO companies will continue to work harder and harder to recruit and retain employees – i.e., marketing to their associates; and 2) rental dealers will keep expanding the breadth of marketing they use to keep their current customers and identify new ones. We’re already seeing our clients move away from single-channel marketing and toward more multichannel strategies.

You can connect with Cindy Hajduk on Facebook, Instagram, or LinkedIn.