RNR Celebrates 20th Annual Franchise Conference

RNR Tire Express President Adam Sutton addresses hundreds of participants at the company’s 20th Annual Franchise Conference.

APRO member and rent-to-own industry leader RNR Tire Express recently held its 20th Annual Franchise Conference at the Renaissance Orlando at SeaWorld in Orlando, Florida. The “DX3 2023” theme for this year’s event represented RNR’s commitment to being “driven times three core values” – its culture, its customers, and its communities.

With a record turnout of nearly 300 attendees, the conference surpassed last year’s event and necessitated a switch from its prior location in Tampa, Florida.

“There is just something really special about bringing all of our amazing franchisees into one place every year,” says RNR President and APRO 1st Vice President Adam Sutton. “The energy, brainpower, and ideas never cease to amaze us and help strengthen our company as we strive to work together to better our culture, customer experience, and community impact.”

The event kicked off with a welcome reception, followed by two days of connection, education, and fun, with a networking breakfast, a lunch featuring franchisee testimonials, and an open forum. The exhibit hall gave attendees the opportunity to experience the latest industry offerings and even get free professional headshots. RNR also filmed live testimonials, providing a platform for franchisees to explore their experiences, as well as how they are changing lives and serving communities.

Conference attendees also had the chance to network with each other and learn from special presenters, such as keynote speaker Dave Murray of the DiJulius Group, Jaime Kent of the No More Foundation, and representatives from Google. Additionally, the event also featured a selection of informative sessions, from “The Future of Analytics: Leveraging Automation” to “Creating a Strategic Social Media Plan” and “Creating Relational vs. Transactional Customer Experiences.”

Dr. Robert Behar (center), and his VP of Operations Scott Robertson (far right) celebrate receiving the Franchise of the Year Award from (L to R) Vince Ficarrotta, Adam Sutton, and Larry Sutton. Tony Raffo (2nd from left) received the first RNR Lifetime Achievement Award from (L to R) Adam Sutton, CEO Larry Sutton, and VP of Franchising Vince Ficarrotta.

The finale of the conference was the awards ceremony recognizing top-performing franchisees. The first-ever RNR Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Tony Raffo of Rims USA LLC dba RNR Tire Express, while Dr. Robert Behar with Summit Capital Partners Automotive Services LP was honored as the Franchise of the Year.

With the DX3 2023 theme embodying RNR’s continuing commitment to its core values, the company’s 20th Annual Franchise Conference was a resounding success, laying the groundwork for many more decades of the same.