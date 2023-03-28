Association of Progressive Rental Organizations | America’s Champion for Rent-to-Own

Nationwide Marketing Partners to Aid Earthquake Region

APRO member Nationwide Marketing Group is partnering with No Child Hungry and CityServe to move up its annual charitable efforts and send immediate help to earthquake-stricken areas of Turkey and Syria.

In lieu of its traditional meal-packing events held at PrimeTime, Nationwide and its partnering organizations are working to fund a three-phased approach, aimed at helping those still suffering from the 7.8-magnitude earthquake that struck in early February.

Click here for more about the plan, how independent retailers can participate, and the Turkey connection many rent-to-own companies have with a popular industry vendor.

