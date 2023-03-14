General Manager of the Year Spotlight: Showplace Inc.’s Jeff “JJ” Johnson

Kory Hemm, District Manager, and Jeff Johnson celebrating Johnson’s 2022 General Manager of the Year Award.

Jeff “JJ” Johnson has been named Showplace Inc.’s General Manager of the Year for the second consecutive year – a testament to Johnson’s hard work, dedication, and commitment to his employees.

Johnson’s rent-to-own career began as a college kid 35 years ago, working as a delivery driver. Today, those decades of experience have made him a perfect fit as the General Manager of Showplace’s Springfield, Ohio, store.

“I started out as a part-time delivery driver and just kept getting promoted,” Johnson said. “It showed me how this business truly focuses on hard work, dedication, and rewarding its employees. I also loved the way we build long-lasting relationships with our customers and their families.”

“Jeff is committed to making sure both his staff and customers are taken care of and receive the best service in town,” said Showplace Operations Manager Mike Benbrahim. “Jeff’s consistency in performing at a high level while directing his team to do the same has gotten him to this point. He also has a servant heart; he will jump into any situation to help whenever and wherever it is needed. We are happy to have had Jeff on our team and for many years to come.”

Showplace Inc.’s selection process for General Manager of the Year begins with nominations open to the whole company, and ends with a decision based on annual performance, other yearly achievements, and nomination details.

In 2022, Johnson and his team grew potential rent by $20,000, helping them reach record-breaking revenue of $1.6 million for the year. In addition to the key business components of renting and collecting, Johnson stresses the importance of a future-focused mindset and investment into the right kind of employees.

“Surround yourself with people who care, and train and develop them for success,” said Johnson. “And whether it was good or bad, forget yesterday. It doesn’t matter how good of a job you did yesterday, last week, or last month; those days are over. Focus on winning today, tomorrow, next week, and next month.”

In addition to a two-time GM of the Year for Showplace, Johnson is a devoted husband to Dina, his wife of 27 years, and father to three adult children, a golden retriever named Annabelle, and a cat named Roo.

“The rent-to-own business has been very good to our family,” Johnson concludes. “I wouldn’t change a thing!”