Dealer Pulse: How Do You Use Social Media Marketing?

How are you using social media to market your rent-to-own business, and how often? That’s what we asked APRO members in our latest Dealer Pulse survey. You replied:

Lee Duvall, Owner, Buywise LLC dba Buywise Rent To Own, Pensacola, Florida

  • Facebook – 2x weekly

Craig Espey, President, SmartWay Rental, Meridian, Mississippi

  • Facebook for advertising specials – 2x monthly
  • Facebook for customer interaction – daily
  • LinkedIn for recruiting – as needed (free job posting and maintaining communications with interested candidates well in advance of a needed hire)

Stephen Pearson, Owner, Shop Yes! Now Inc. dba Yes! Easy To Own, El Cajon, California

  • Facebook – 2-3x weekly 
  • Instagram – 2-3x weekly

Mark Peterson, Owner, H&H Furniture Inc., Yakima, Washington

  • Facebook  – 1x weekly

Mary Villarreal, General Manager, Del Rio Home & Auto Supply Inc., Del Rio, Texas

  • Facebook, Meta advertising, monthly promotions paid by click/conversation started – 3 times per week.
  • Facebook Marketplace pages – 7x weekly 
  • Google Ads – monthly promotions paid per click

