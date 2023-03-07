Dealer Pulse: How Do You Use Social Media Marketing?

How are you using social media to market your rent-to-own business, and how often? That’s what we asked APRO members in our latest Dealer Pulse survey. You replied:

Lee Duvall, Owner, Buywise LLC dba Buywise Rent To Own, Pensacola, Florida

Facebook – 2x weekly

Craig Espey, President, SmartWay Rental, Meridian, Mississippi

Facebook for advertising specials – 2x monthly

Facebook for customer interaction – daily

LinkedIn for recruiting – as needed (free job posting and maintaining communications with interested candidates well in advance of a needed hire)

Stephen Pearson, Owner, Shop Yes! Now Inc. dba Yes! Easy To Own, El Cajon, California

Facebook – 2-3x weekly

Instagram – 2-3x weekly

Mark Peterson, Owner, H&H Furniture Inc., Yakima, Washington

Facebook – 1x weekly

Mary Villarreal, General Manager, Del Rio Home & Auto Supply Inc., Del Rio, Texas