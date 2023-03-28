Buddy’s Reflects on 2022 Growth and Success

Ray Muncy, who recently opened his second Buddy’s store in Georgia, appreciates the support franchise owners receive from Buddy’s.

APRO member Buddy’s Home Furnishings recently released its 2022 stats, showing another successful year of growth for the company; Buddy’s inked 39 new franchise agreements and opened 28 new franchise stores, raising its nationwide total to 338 locations.

Buddy’s franchise owners appreciate the company for its steady support and focus on their development. Ray Muncy, Operating Partner at TryBudCo LLC, recently opened his second Buddy’s store in Georgia. Muncy mentions Buddy’s Playbook, Buddy’s University, and the company’s excellent marketing and inventory support as examples of how the company enhances the franchising experience.

“Franchising with Buddy’s is better because the company is constantly evolving to do better by its franchise owners,” Muncy said.

Buddy’s 2022 performance earned it recognition in leading industry publications for the second consecutive year. Buddy’s ranked #242 as a Fastest-Growing Franchise in Entrepreneur‘s Franchise 500 list, and secured the #220 spot on Franchise Times‘ list of Top 500 franchises.

APRO President and Buddy’s CEO Michael Bennett expressed his pride in the company’s continuing dedication to its franchisees, and in franchise owners’ devotion to Buddy’s continued growth and success. “A majority of our franchisees are multi-unit owners,” said Bennett, “which is a testament to the strength and profitability of our program – they keep coming back for more!”