Rent-A-Center Donations Benefit Disaster and Hunger Relief Efforts

Rent-A-Center Inc. (RAC) made a big philanthropic impact in 2022 through its long-term partnerships with the American Red Cross, the North Texas Food Bank (NTFB), and the Utah Food Bank.

Many violent weather events wracked our nation last year, creating a tremendous demand for the services of the American Red Cross. Rent-A-Center contributed $100,000 to the organization’s work helping damaged communities rebuild after traumatic storms.

“Rent-A-Center works each day to provide our customers with the essential products they need during times of disaster,” says Anthony Blasquez, Executive Vice President of RAC Operations. “It’s important we remember the effect this has on not only our customers but also the communities we serve. That’s why we want to support our partners and do our part to help them in their missions to serve those who need assistance.”

Employee efforts drove RAC’s commitment to hunger relief in 2022. RAC employees at the company’s Field Support Center in Plano, Texas, raised almost $128,000 to support the North Texas Food Bank (NTFB). Employees raised funds through special events, auctions, raffles, and even t-shirt sales, then RAC added a $25,000 match, bringing the total to almost $153,000 – the second-highest yearly total in RAC’s 20-year partnership with the NTFB. Over the past two decades, RAC has raised a total of $1.6 million, producing 4.8 million nutritious NTFB meals.

“We are so grateful for the support of companies like Rent-A-Center that recognize the growing issue of hunger and look for ways to contribute to organizations addressing this complex problem,” says Trisha Cunningham, NTFB President and CEO. “We simply could not do what we do in the fight against hunger without corporate partners like Rent-A-Center.”

In Utah, employees at RAC affiliate Acima raised $12,000 in 2022, and RAC added a $25,000 match – for a total of $37,000 benefiting the Utah Food Bank and its clientele.

“Once again, the Utah Food Bank is grateful to Rent-A-Center for its support of our mission of fighting hunger statewide in Utah,” says Ginette Bott, the food bank’s President and CEO. “Last year’s donation will provide 164,000 meals, which will go a long way in helping the 289,000 Utahns who are experiencing hunger.”

