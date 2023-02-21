Premier Celebrates Top Franchisees and Record Year

The Premier Companies’ President and CEO Trooper Earle (front row, far L) celebrates the company’s top-performing franchisees at their annual convention.

The Premier Companies celebrated a sensational year of success and its exceptional franchisees at the company’s 17th annual National Convention, held in mid-January in Miami, Florida. As ever, the event served as a prime opportunity for Premier franchisees to get together and honor their successes, as well as show their appreciation to rent-to-own vendors for their continuous support.

The convention kicked off with an Opening Cocktail Reception, during which Brian and Denis Rosen of Nektova received Premier’s Vendor of the Year Award.

“Thank you to Brian and Denis for meeting franchisees’ electronic needs,” said Premier Vice President of Operations Mike Lewis, “especially during the pandemic, when home entertainment and gaming systems were in such high demand.”

The next morning began with Premier President and CEO Trooper Earle’s State of the Company address.

Premier Vendor of the Year Brian Rosen (L) of Nektova receives his award from Premier Vice President of Operations Mike Lewis (R).

“We’re in the best position we’ve ever been in,” Earle said, spotlighting stores experiencing record revenues. “The excitement and engagement from our leadership clearly results in goals being achieved and expectations being exceeded.”

The rest of the General Session included presentations by Lewis, Owner’s Advisory Committee Chair John Manzari, Director of Marketing Nancy Price, and APRO Vice President of Membership Jen Troke, who announced the Premier Industry Service Awards. A Vendor Show with a buffet lunch followed.

Trooper Earle (R) honors Premier’s Franchisee of the Year Angelo Gughiocello of Texas City, Texas.

The evening featured the most anticipated part of the convention – the Awards Banquet, when Premier franchisees are recognized for their community service, Premier service, store anniversaries, and sales volumes. The highlight of the evening was the naming of the Franchisee of the Year – Angelo Gughiocello of Texas City, Texas, took home the title, thanking his store manager and son Michael Gughiocello along the way.

“This would not have been possible without my great staff, wonderful customers, and supportive community in Texas City,” said Angelo. “Every dealer has helped me in one way or another, as well as the corporate office at Premier.”

The celebration continued in Cancun, Mexico, where Premier franchisees and corporate team members reconvened to revel in the sunshine and their success.

The Association of Progressive Rental Organizations (APRO) is America’s only national trade association for the rental-purchase industry. Our mission is to provide valuable member benefits, maintain a benevolent business climate, and promote professionalism with responsibility and integrity throughout our industry. For more information, reach out to APRO at info@rtohq.org.