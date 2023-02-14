MRDA Shows Commitment to Communities

All American Rental Owner (and MRDA President) Scott Mitchell (L) and COO Macy Mitchell (R) present a check to Convoy of Hope Volunteer Coordinator Bethany Burrows in Springfield, Missouri.

Missouri is the Show-Me State, and during the holidays, the rent-to-own industry showed generosity and commitment to the communities in which it operates.

The Missouri Rental Dealers Association’s annual Give Back event happened statewide, benefiting five worthy charities: the Food Bank of Central and Northeast Missouri (Columbia), Convoy of Hope (Springfield), The USO (St. Louis), Harvesters (Kansas City), and Toys for Tots (Doniphan). Each organization received a $1,000 donation, and MRDA member employees worked volunteer shifts for their local organizations.

“The cities we do business in throughout the state have done a lot to support us, so we feel it’s only right to support the areas where we live and work in some way,” says Scott Mitchell, MRDA President and Owner of All American Rental Inc. “What better way to do that than to help those in need?”

All American Rental employees worked with the Republic Chamber of Commerce to fill 2,000 grocery bags in the Springfield, Missouri, area. In Columbia, Missouri, employees from Cleek’s Home Furnishings/Rentals and Sales and SKC Enterprises Inc. dba Rent One sorted and loaded food for distribution to families facing food insecurity. The $1,000 donation funded approximately 4,000 meals.

John Cleek Jr., Owner of Cleek’s and past MRDA president, says his parents – including the late John “Tiger” Cleek Sr., who served as both MRDA and APRO President – instilled the value of volunteerism and philanthropy in him.

Cleek’s Inc. and Rent One donate to The Food Bank of Central and Northeast Missouri in Columbia, Missouri.

“I think it’s important for businesses to give back to the communities that support them,” Cleek says. “We’re all in this together, and we owe it to each community to try and improve other people’s lives. Service projects give us an opportunity to come together for great causes; we encourage all MRDA members to get involved and support the organizations that benefit so many of our customers.”

