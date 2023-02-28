Kappa Investments Moves Into North Carolina With New Buddy’s Store

Buddy’s staff welcomes a customer to the new Roxboro, North Carolina store.

Seven seems to be a lucky number for Kappa Investments LLC dba Buddy’s Home Furnishings, with the Virginia-based company’s seventh store now open in its first North Carolina location.

Kappa Investments President Jerry Marshall, who also serves on the APRO Board of Directors, has grown his company steadily, thanks to the Buddy’s Playbook provided to all franchisees.

“The Buddy’s Playbook is built to help us as franchise owners,” Marshall says. “It’s not a checklist; it is a tested and action-oriented guide to operating a successful business. And it has allowed us to scale our business and open new stores, like our latest location in Roxboro, North Carolina.

“Roxboro fits our footprint,” continues Marshall. “It’s within 35 miles of our largest location [Danville, Virginia]. It’s a smaller town, which makes it easier and better for us to attract and retain talent, and it’s surrounded by many areas we can draw from within a 30- to 40-mile radius.”

According to Mitchell Lee, Director of Franchise Development for Buddy’s Newco LLC dba Buddy’s Home Furnishings, Marshall’s company exemplifies “the rewards that come from following the Buddy’s system and leveraging the expertise available to them. We look forward to supporting their continued growth and working together to bring communities across the nation an affordable way to attain home necessities.”

Jerry Marshall, President of Kappa Investments LLC dba Buddy’s Home Furnishings

“Buddy’s systems help support our business and really let us focus on operations,” Marshall says. “That’s been the most beneficial part of our partnership with Buddy’s — all of their systems and support. It’s a family atmosphere first and foremost, and if you have a question, if you have a need, they’re always going to be there for you, just a call or an email away. My hope is to grow as much as possible with Buddy’s.”

The Association of Progressive Rental Organizations (APRO) is America’s only national trade association for the rental-purchase industry. Our mission is to provide valuable member benefits, maintain a benevolent business climate, and promote professionalism with responsibility and integrity throughout our industry. For more information, reach out to APRO at info@rtohq.org.