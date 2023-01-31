Three APRO Members Make ‘Entrepreneur’ Franchise 500 List

Entrepreneur magazine released its 2023 Franchise 500 Ranking, and three exceptional APRO members made the list. The 44th edition of the annual ranking placed Rent-A-Center at 105, RNR Tire Express at 170, and Buddy’s Home Furnishings at 242.

“The past year underscores the extraordinary opportunities that the franchise industry presents for entrepreneurs of all levels,” says Entrepreneur Editor-in-Chief Jason Feifer. “The companies named to our 44th annual Franchise 500 list represent some of the most innovative, creative, and trusted brands across many industries and highlight what it takes to build the kind of momentum that drives long-lasting success.”

The magazine notes that all three companies grew their number of locations over the past three years: Rent-A-Center, with 2,369 stores, increased 0.3% over that time; RNR increased 37.1%, reaching 170 outlets; and Buddy’s 13% growth brings it to 330 stores.

RNR notched its 11th straight year on the list; Rent-A-Center now has eight consecutive rankings.

Entrepreneur explains that the rankings are based upon more than 150 data points across five categories: the costs and fees to acquire and run a franchise; the corporate support offered to franchisees; the size and growth of the company; brand strength; and financial strength and stability. In all, 1,321 companies were considered for the list.

APRO is proud to offer our congratulations to these extraordinary members on this national recognition.

