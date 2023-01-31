Premier Announces Industry Veteran as New Franchisee in Syracuse

New franchisee Bill Scripa (L) with the staff of Syracuse Rental System Inc. dba Premier Rental-Purchase: (L-R) Sales Associate Carmella Ortiz, Store Manager Leroy Gonzalez, and Delivery Technician Eddie Valentin.

It’s the end of an era and the beginning of a new one in Syracuse, New York. The Premier Companies announced on January 6, 2023, that Syracuse Rental Systems Inc. dba Premier Rental-Purchase has a new franchisee.

Rick Vadnais, an APRO member since 2005, decided he was ready to sell his store and move into retirement. That caught Bill Scripa’s attention, who was looking to buy.

Scripa is new to ownership but not to the rent-to-own industry – he comes into this new career stage after 21 years with Rent-A-Center, holding positions from Account Manager to Regional Director.

“I looked at all my options, and Premier was the best fit for me,” Scripa says. “Trooper [Earle, Owner of The Premier Companies] and I are on the same page operationally. He was a tremendous help to me throughout the process.”

After years in the ranks of upper management, Scripa says he is excited to start working more closely with employees and customers.

“I think our customers will see some new energy and excitement in the store,” says Scripa. “Plus, we will be rolling out more product choices and new programs. I am very excited and motivated for this opportunity.”

