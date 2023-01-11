New Rent-A-Center Opens in Queens, New York

The Jamaica neighborhood in Queens, New York, has a new rent-to-own option for furniture, appliances, electronics, and computers.

On December 10, Rent-A-Center held a grand opening celebration for its new location at 16805 Jamaica Avenue. Festivities included a drawing for an 85-inch Samsung Crystal UHD 7 Series television valued at $1,399.99.

“I was elated by the response of the community being so welcoming,” says Store Manager Melanie Montanez. “The most memorable and my personal favorite part of the day was cutting the store ribbon, a symbol of the beginning of a great, long-lasting relationship between Jamaica’s Rent-A-Center and the neighborhood!

“I think this store location will make an impact by providing residents the convenience of exceptional service right here in the community,” adds Montanez.

Rent-A-Center also gave back to its new neighbors with a $1,000 contribution to Project Hope. This local organization helps Jamaica residents with educational and vocational training, health education, food and clothes distribution, and other services.

Rent-A-Center operates 129 locations in New York. The new Queens location is open from 10 AM to 6 PM, Monday through Saturday.