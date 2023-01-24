APRO Members Rank High Among ‘Furniture Today’ Readers

The readers of Furniture Today have cast their ballots, and the 2022 Reader Rankings have been released. Unsurprisingly, many readers included APRO members among their favorites.

“The name ‘Reader Rankings’ may be a bit of a misnomer,” Furniture Today clarifies on the awards page. “That’s because the lists you are about to read each feature three companies: a winner and two finalists, rather than a specific ‘ranking.’ The winner in each category is the company that received the largest number of votes from the readers of Furniture Today. The two finalists were the next two leading vote getters, although we are celebrating both for the positive response they achieved and listing them alphabetically.

“Perhaps the best way to think of the program is a ‘Readers’ Choice’ awards, reflecting the companies that readers selected as their choice for the best in the business.”

Ashley Furniture Industries was especially successful, winning one top prize and four other finalist positions. Among APRO members, here are the awardees – congratulations on being furniture fabulous!

Ashley Furniture Industries

WINNER, Best Flatpack/RTA Supplier

Finalist, Best Occasional Supplier

Finalist, Best Domestic Manufacturer

Finalist, Supplier of Most Innovative Furnishings

Finalist, Best Outdoor Furniture Supplier

HomeStretch Furniture – Finalist, Best Motion Sofa Supplier

Nationwide Marketing Group – Finalist, Best Buying Group/Trade Association

Progressive Holdings Inc. dba Progressive Leasing – Finalist, Best Consumer Finance Company

The Association of Progressive Rental Organizations (APRO) is America’s only national trade association for the rental-purchase industry. Our mission is to provide valuable member benefits, maintain a benevolent business climate, and promote professionalism with responsibility and integrity throughout our industry. For more information, reach out to APRO at info@rtohq.org.