Nationwide PrimeTime Registration Is Now Open

The spring 2023 edition of Nationwide PrimeTime will be held at the Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center in Dallas.

It’s time to register for Nationwide PrimeTime!

The 60th edition of the twice-annual conference of independent retailers, hosted by Nationwide Marketing Group, will be held March 25-28, 2023, at the Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center in Dallas.

PrimeTime was previously held at the Gaylord Texan in 2015. Nationwide promises this edition will be even bigger than before, as the property has expanded its hotel and convention areas to offer more than 1,800 rooms and nearly 500,000 square feet of exhibit and meeting space.

As always, the event will have plenty to offer the RTO sector.

“In today’s competitive environment where everyone is fighting for the next customer, PrimeTime provides a place to listen, learn and collaborate with RTO dealers and retailers from across the country,” says Keven Dalke, Director of Nationwide RentDirect. “If you want to learn what’s going on today with website, digital, and social media best practices, you need to attend PrimeTime!”

“Our members tell us, consistently, that those four days that we’re together for PrimeTime are some of the most important days on their calendar,” says Nationwide President and Chief Member Advocate Tom Hickman. “That sounds crazy, as we sit here in the thick of the holiday shopping season, but it speaks to the value our members find in not only attending the show but engaging with everything that PrimeTime has to offer. Our time together in Dallas will be no different.”

“We’re really looking forward to getting back to the Gaylord Texan and seeing all our members and vendor partners,” says Melissa Stenson, Vice President of Member Experience for Nationwide. “In addition to the sprawling expo floor that our dealers have come to expect and the unmatched educational offerings, the expanded meeting and convention space will also allow us to bring the PrimeTime Backyard to Texas. So be on the lookout for lots of great grilling and outdoor entertainment!”

Nationwide says to expect:

The RentDirect dinner and a Hot Show exclusively for RTO dealers will be filled with limited-time and limited-quantity offers

Networking opportunities for specialty groups, including Nationwide RentDirect, WIN: Women in Nationwide, Service Leaders Network, and Home Technology Specialists Nationwide (HTSN)

A two-day buy fair featuring more than 1,000 can’t-miss Show Specials and CashBack offers from vendor partners

Dozens of hours of education, available exclusively through the Nationwide Learning Academy

Targeted merchandising sessions on home appliances, consumer electronics, and furniture and bedding

A Texas-sized party featuring live music, great food, and fun — bring your boots and bling!

To register for Nationwide PrimeTime or for more information, go to www.nationwideprimetime.com/.