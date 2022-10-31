Majik Named Among Pennsylvania’s Best Workplaces

APRO member Majik Enterprises International Inc., dba Majik Rent-To-Own was recently named one of the Best Places to Work in PA by the Central Penn Business Journal.

Best Places to Work in PA is a research-driven program from Best Companies Group that examines company practices, programs, and benefits and surveys employees for their perspective.

“We’re proud and humbled that our 120 employees, responding to a confidential survey, led to this honor for our company,” said Majik Rent-To-Own President Dan Fisher. “We’re always searching for more people to join our teams across Pennsylvania, so if you know someone who doesn’t love their job, please have them reach out to us!”

Majik was one of 31 companies in the program’s Medium Employer (100-250 employees) category. See all the companies that made the list at: https://www.cpbj.com/best-places-to-work-in-pa-2022-winners-alphabetized/.