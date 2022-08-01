Full-O-Pep Goes Hawaiian for Annual Expo

The view from a tethered hot-air balloon of the impressive American Rental Annual Company Hog Roast.

APRO member Full-O-Pep Appliances Inc., dba American Rental held its annual expo mid-July in Nashville, Indiana, with a Hawaiian theme: Luau Nights and American Rental Sights.

“Our expo is designed to be a productive weekend, where our managers come together with vendors to learn more about available merchandise and provide feedback to our buyers,” said American Rental Marketing Director Amy Swain. “But it’s also intended to give our employees a chance to just have a great time with their colleagues. The capstone of the event is our Annual Company Hog Roast at our President David P. David’s property, where all vendors, employees, and their families are welcome to come have fun!”

The two-day tradeshow hosted about 40 vendors and over 50 American Rental managers and managers-in-training this year. Beginning Friday morning, managers tour vendor booths and engage in one-on-one conversations about current and potential products, becoming knowledgeable so they can talk about features and benefits with customers.

American Rental CTO/CIO Raouf Bishay and Benefit Marketing Solutions Senior Vice President James MacAlpine feel the island vibes at the American Rental Expo 2022.

Friday afternoon, attendees had the option of participating in either the Kent Hoffman Memorial Golf Scramble – with a portion of the proceeds going to Riley Children’s Foundation, a Hard Truth Hills Distillery Tour & Tasting, or a Brush & Brew painting experience with a local artist. The evening ended with a Hawaiian taco buffet for all.

Saturday morning, the tradeshow continued and concluded, and that afternoon, the luau/hog roast began. In addition to two hogs roasting, the celebration included frozen margaritas, tethered hot-air balloon rides, go-karts, inflatable water slides, a cornhole tournament, a live Jimmy Buffett tribute band, and a fireworks finale.

“We really wanted this year to be extra-fun,” said David, “to help make up for what everyone has been dealing with for the past two years, coping with the COVID crisis. I feel like we did a good job of accomplishing that at this year’s Expo!”