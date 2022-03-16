Meeting of the Minds Makes Face-to-Face Comeback

Benefit Marketing Solutions gives out registration information to Golf Outing participants in preparation to start their games.

Meeting of the Minds – an annual industry event hosted by APRO member TRIB Group – recently returned in Dallas, Texas following a pandemic-induced postponement. Participants enjoyed two-plus days of golf, a Hot Show, a trade show, armadillo races, a casino night, giving back, and each other’s in-person company.

Early birds kicked off the event with a shotgun start at a golf outing sponsored by Benefit Marketing Solutions. Four-player teams got a scenic Dallas skyline photo-op at hole 16 and purchased $1,500 worth of mulligans at hole 8, with proceeds benefitting the APRO Charitable Foundation.

Later on in the day, the official Welcome Reception was held in the courtyard of the Hilton Anatole Hotel with refreshments, a live band, some fun mini-game booths, and yes, armadillo racing.

McClure reminds folks of the legislative challenges the industry is facing.

The TRIB Membership Meeting launched the first full day of the event, followed by an informative presentation by APRO Chief Executive Officer Jill McClure. Panel discussions for the rest of the day included sessions on employee-retention and product-mix strategies, supply-chain trends and predictions, today’s hiring technology and best practices, leading-edge marketing, and finance and benchmarking.

Day One wrapped up with Experience breakout sessions and the Meeting of the Minds annual photo, then attendees were shuttled to Texas LIVE in Arlington for the Hot Show. Auctioneered by ACE Rent-To-Own President Lyn Leach, the show featured specials showcased in real-time up on a wall of screens. Meanwhile, some relative industry newcomers got together at the Miller Tavern for a lively Emerging Professionals Networking Social, sponsored by APRO.

Kelly Martin (left) moderates a panel on front-end hiring with a set of first-time panelists.

Day Two began with presentations from APRO members High Touch Technologies, Ideal Software Systems Inc., and Cost Plus Advisors LLC, followed by breakout sessions divided by owners, buyers, and managers, and a second round of special topic sessions. The event’s finale kicked off with the opening of the exhibit hall and a Casino Night, sponsored by PTS Financial and Benefit Services. The evening’s proceeds – over $30,000 total – went to support America’s homeless veterans.

“We might have lost a year in-person, but this Meeting of the Minds didn’t lose a beat,” concluded TRIB Executive Director Dennis Shields. “It was as successful as ever, and well worth the wait!”

To see the album from the event, click here.