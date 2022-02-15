APRO

Majik Celebrates Culture, Values, and Success at Awards Banquet

Posted: February 15, 2022 by APRO Communications

Majik Rent-To-Own employees stepped into the spotlight at the company’s annual Awards Banquet.

APRO member Majik Enterprises International Inc. dba Majik Rent-To-Own recently held its annual Awards Banquet – a night designed to applaud the company’s progress over the past year, shine a spotlight on its leaders, and celebrate its identity as a business and as a team.

“Our banquet represents the culmination of five years focused almost exclusively on culture-building”,” said Dan Fisher, Majik’s President and CEO. “We celebrate the teams we’ve built, the successes we’ve had during the year, and the people who made it happen.”

Fisher welcomed the crowd of colleagues, spouses, and guests over cocktails, and summarized the year’s companywide achievements. Chief Operating Officer Mike Simoncini followed with the presentation of team and individual awards.

Key awards included:

  • Delivery – Safest Driver
  • Delivery – Driver with Most Google and Facebook reviews
  • Sales Leaders
  • Operations Leaders
  • Account Retention/Collections Leaders
  • Core Values Winners – one for each of the company’s core values: dedication, ownership, service, integrity, hustle, and respect
  • Manager of the Year
  • Employee of the Year
  • Store of the Year
Casino Night at the awards banquet gave Majik employees a chance to celebrate the record-setting year.

All Key Award recipients won a week at either the Majik beach house or cabin.

A lovely dinner and casino night topped off the event, which also included 25 different door prize giveaways, including a 55” Samsung television, a 65” LG television, and cash prizes. The Grand Prize was a dream vacation to Disney World; all one-year+ employees were entered for it, and award winners got a second entry.

“In 2020 and 2021, we earned record revenues in all 13 stores,” said Fisher. “We’re 100 percent certain that the root cause of this success is the amazing culture we’ve built. We’ve challenged our teams to be better, and we reward them by listening to them, acting on their input, teaching them, investing in them, and by thanking them.”

To see more photos from the event, click on this album here.

