Impact RTO Presents Leadership Awards
Florida-based APRO member Impact RTO Holdings, dba Rent-A-Center held its yearly leadership meeting recently, led by President Shirin Kanji, Vice President Paul Metivier, and Director of Sales & Marketing Lisa Lohman, and with 15 Regional Managers and Regional Sales Supporters attending.
“This annual gathering is critical for the continued success of our company,” said Kanji. “We reviewed last year’s performance, and talked about our key focuses and objectives for 2022. But the highlight of this event is being together – particularly during the pandemic – and presenting our awards to the leaders who have been shining the brightest!”
Impact awards and winners for this year included:
- Peer Choice Award | Janet Thompson
- Regional Manager of the Year | Jonathan Hobbs
Top Revenue Per Store:
Gold | Daniel Ruiz-Perez & Jason Winters
Silver | Dave Dafoe & Ted Pacifici
Bronze | Chrissy Libbey
Top Same-Store Sales Gain:
Gold | Jonathan Hobbs
Silver | Parker Bowers & Jason Keating
Bronze | Daniel Ruiz-Perez & Jason Winters
Congratulations to all, and keep up the good work!