What’s Your RTO Story?

Would you like to win $100? Or have a chance to win a trip to Washington, D.C. for the APRO Legislative Conference?

We are looking for someone to share an inspiring rent-to-own story of how our industry has impacted your life and the lives of your employees or customers. This is your chance to win a free trip* to Washington, D.C., participate in the APRO Legislative Conference and leave a positive impression with our legislators for the greater good of our industry.

Exceptional stories are not uncommon in our industry. Whether you’re helping the lives of your customers, a colleague or carving out some hours for community outreach, now is the time to share your experience with our community!

With more than 100 new members of Congress and new committee chairs, it is vital to educate the freshmen lawmakers about your business and the rent-to-own industry. YOU are an essential element in our industry’s narrative!

Each story entry has the chance to win the Prizes below.

Prizes

First Place A trip to Washington, D.C. for the 2020 APRO Legislative Conference, April 28-30, including *airfare and hotel stay (arranged through APRO) and conference meals included A feature in RTOHQ: The Magazine, APRO Today bi-weekly e-newsletter, and social media channels Your RTO Story printed and left with lawmakers during APRO’s Legislative Conference

Runners-up $100 visa gift card Mentions in APRO Today bi-weekly e-newsletter and social media channels Your RTO Story printed and left with lawmakers during APRO’s Legislative Conference



Please submit the following information no later than Friday, February 15, 2020, to info@rtohq.org:

Current title and company

Your personal story – 250-500 words total of how RTO has positively impacted your life including, but not limited to, career or personal growth, a customer experience, disaster relief, etc. Please include full names of individuals mentioned.

Photos related to your story

If you have any questions, concerns, or just want more info, please contact us at 800/204-2776 or info@rtohq.org.

DISCLAIMER: By participating, where allowed by law, all participants and winner(s) grant APRO exclusive permission to use their names, characters, photographs, voices, videotape, and likenesses in connection with promotion of this and other contests and waive any claims to royalty, right, or remuneration for such use. By participating in the contest, where allowed by law, participants agree that APRO may disclose personal information obtained from participants in the contest to third parties and use such information for marketing and other purposes.